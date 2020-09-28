MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
05-08-19-22-28
(five, eight, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Barrett tied to faith group ex-members say subjugates women
President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court has close ties to a charismatic Christian religious group that holds men are divinely ordained as the "head" of the family and faith. Former members of the group, called People of Praise, say it teaches that wives must submit to the will of their husbands.
Business
Three killed in Northern California wildfire; thousands flee
Northern California's wine country was on fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched region, destroying homes and prompting overnight evacuation orders for more than 50,000 people. Meanwhile, three people died in a separate fire further north in the state.
National
Seattle-area Amazon employee charged with insider trading
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Monday against an Amazon finance manager accused of leaking confidential company information to family members, allowing them to make nearly $1.4 million by trading based on insider tips.
Variety
The Latest: Kentucky governor urges masks amid case surge
FRANKFORT, Kentucky -- Warning of a growing complacency in fighting the coronavirus, Kentucky's governor said Monday the state is experiencing a surge in cases that…
TV & Media
Cyberattack hobbles major US/UK hospital chain
Computer systems across a major hospital chain operating in the U.S. and Britain were down Monday due to what the company termed an unspecified technology "security issue."