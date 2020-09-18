MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
14-29-33-34-41
(fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
