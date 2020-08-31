MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
01-07-17-26-38
(one, seven, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.85 million
