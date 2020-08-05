MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
12-18-19-36-38
(twelve, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $585,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:01-08-16-25-28(one, eight, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:6-2-5(six, two, five)12-18-19-36-38(twelve, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $585,000Estimated jackpot: $22 million01-08-16-25-28(one, eight, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $29,000Estimated…
National
NYC prosecutor sought records from Trump's bank
The New York prosecutor who has been fighting, unsuccessfully so far, to get President Donald Trump's tax returns had better luck last year getting a bank to turn over his financial records.
National
Mechanical failure, human error cited in Guard copter crash
Mechanical failure and human error led to the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter that killed three Minnesota National Guard members last December, according to a Guard summary released Wednesday.
National
The Latest: Mexico is nearing 50,000 deaths from COVID-19
Mexico is nearing 50,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.