MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
01-03-29-31-40
(one, three, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $430,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Coronavirus
Can you get the coronavirus twice?
Settling the question of whether reinfection is possible is an important one.
National
Women charged in beating of Wisconsin state senator
Prosecutors on Wednesday charged two women, including a high school social worker, with attacking a Wisconsin state senator during a chaotic night of violence outside the state Capitol last month.
Variety
Despite fewer virus cases, Hawaii hesitant to open schools
The principal of the only school on Lanai thought reopening with full, in-person instruction next month was a no brainer: The Hawaiian island has had no confirmed coronavirus cases, and breezes flow through many of the school's classrooms.
National
Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes medical procedure at hospital
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has undergone a nonsurgical medical procedure in New York City and expects to be released from a hospital there by the end of the week, the Supreme Court said Wednesday night.
National
Trump downplays West Texas energy worries, attacks Democrats
President Donald Trump took sweeping digs at "crazy left radical Democrats" on a trip Wednesday to the fracking fields of West Texas, launching unsubstantiated claims that a Democratic administration would destroy everything from the country's suburbs to the U.S. energy industry.