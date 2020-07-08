MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
02-03-15-21-31
(two, three, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
