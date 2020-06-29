MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
05-10-29-33-47
(five, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
