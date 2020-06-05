MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
24-31-34-37-42
(twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
