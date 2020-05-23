MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
16-25-34-38-44
(sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Judge demands ICE better explain why it won't release kids
A federal judge on Friday criticized the Trump administration's handling of detained immigrant children and families, ordering the government to give the court detailed information about its efforts to quickly release them in the wake of the coronavirus.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:02-11-13-21-31(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $45,000
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:8-0-1(eight, zero, one)16-25-34-38-44(sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $100,000Estimated jackpot: $298 million02-11-13-21-31(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $45,000Estimated…
National
US warns Los Angeles stay-at-home extension could be illegal
The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday warned the mayor of Los Angeles and the county's top health officer that an extension of the coronavirus stay-at-home order may be unlawful.
National
New York eases ban on gatherings
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo dropped the state's absolute ban on gatherings of any size Friday, issuing an executive order saying up to 10 people are now allowed to be together as long as they abide by other social distancing guidelines adopted during the coronavirus pandemic.