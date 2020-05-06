MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
02-07-25-30-45
(two, seven, twenty-five, thirty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $315,000
Alaska faces more summer cruise ship cancellations
Three cruise lines said Wednesday they are canceling sailings to Alaska this summer, citing travel and other restrictions linked to coronavirus concerns.
Variety
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying virus shutdown order
Texas' Republican governor and top law enforcement officer on Wednesday came to the defense of a Dallas hair salon owner who was jailed for keeping her business open in defiance of the governor's restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
National
State offficials to review complaint against Florida sheriff
State law enforcement officials will review a complaint against a Florida sheriff appointed by the governor after the 2018 Parkland high school massacre following accusations that he should have disclosed he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 in Philadelphia.
National
Trump: COVID-19 task force not dismantling, just refocusing
President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed course on plans to wind down his COVID-19 task force, attempting to balance his enthusiasm for "reopening" the country with rising infection rates in parts of the nation.
Coronavirus
Trump: Coronavirus Task Force will continue for now
