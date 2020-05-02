MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
03-14-20-29-41
(three, fourteen, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
