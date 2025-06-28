Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Wisconsin Pick 4

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:

The Associated Press
June 28, 2025 at 3:11AM

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:

2, 5, 7, 9

(two, five, seven, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Nation

Fans criticize Beyoncé for shirt calling Native Americans 'the enemies of peace'

A T-shirt worn by Beyoncé during a Juneteenth performance on her ''Cowboy Carter'' tour has sparked a discussion over how Americans frame their history and caused a wave of criticism for the Houston-born superstar.

World

Photos of the Cholita Paceña contest that honors Aymara women

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Wisconsin All or Nothing