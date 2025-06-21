Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Wisconsin Pick 4

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
1, 1, 5, 6
(one, one, five, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
1, 1, 5, 6
(one, one, five, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
Madeline Murphy remembers the instructions she was given on the set of ''Jumanji'' when she was an extra some 30 years ago: ''Pretend you're frightened and you're screaming because an elephant's coming after you.''