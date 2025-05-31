Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Wisconsin Pick 4

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:

The Associated Press
May 31, 2025 at 3:11AM

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:

2, 2, 5, 6

(two, two, five, six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Wisconsin Badger 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Wisconsin Pick 3

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Wisconsin All or Nothing