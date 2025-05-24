Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Wisconsin Pick 4

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
1, 2, 4, 5
(one, two, four, five)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: