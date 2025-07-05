Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Wisconsin Pick 3

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:
6, 8, 9
(six, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:
6, 8, 9
(six, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The Fourth of July is a celebration of all things American with parades, backyard barbecues and the night sky lit up with fireworks.