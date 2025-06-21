Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Wisconsin Pick 3

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:

The Associated Press
June 21, 2025 at 3:11AM

0, 0, 4

(zero, zero, four)

