Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Wisconsin Badger 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:
3, 8, 9, 15, 31
(three, eight, nine, fifteen, thirty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:
3, 8, 9, 15, 31
(three, eight, nine, fifteen, thirty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
A T-shirt worn by Beyoncé during a Juneteenth performance on her ''Cowboy Carter'' tour has sparked a discussion over how Americans frame their history and caused a wave of criticism for the Houston-born superstar.