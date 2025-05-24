Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Wisconsin Badger 5

The Associated Press
May 24, 2025 at 3:11AM

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:

2, 5, 10, 25, 30

(two, five, ten, twenty-five, thirty)

