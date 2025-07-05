Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
6, 7, 8
(six, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
6, 7, 8
(six, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
Oasis ended a 16-year hiatus on Friday with a punchy, powerful trip through one of Britpop's greatest songbooks, kicking off a reunion tour in Cardiff, Wales to a crowd ecstatic for the band's 1990s hits.