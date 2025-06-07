Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Minnesota Pick 3

The Associated Press
June 7, 2025 at 1:21AM

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:

5, 9, 9

(five, nine, nine)

