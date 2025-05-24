Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
1, 4, 6
(one, four, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
1, 4, 6
(one, four, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The runway lights were out, a weather alert system wasn't working and there was heavy fog at a San Diego airport when a pilot who had flown across the country made the decision to proceed with landing but came up short and crashed into a neighborhood, likely killing all six aboard the aircraft, investigators said Friday.