Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:

The Associated Press
May 24, 2025 at 1:21AM

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:

1, 4, 6

(one, four, six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Nation

Runway lights weren't working as pilot tried to land at foggy San Diego airport before fatal crash

The runway lights were out, a weather alert system wasn't working and there was heavy fog at a San Diego airport when a pilot who had flown across the country made the decision to proceed with landing but came up short and crashed into a neighborhood, likely killing all six aboard the aircraft, investigators said Friday.

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Minnesota North 5

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Minnesota Pick 3