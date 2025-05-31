Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
8, 10, 19, 33, 34
(eight, ten, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-four)
