Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Minnesota Gopher 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:

The Associated Press
June 28, 2025 at 1:21AM

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:

14, 25, 27, 35, 43

(fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-three)

