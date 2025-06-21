Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Minnesota Gopher 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:
8, 28, 31, 33, 34
(eight, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:
8, 28, 31, 33, 34
(eight, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
U.S. television ratings for the Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers declined from their first matchup a year ago.