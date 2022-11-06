MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
6-0-6-3
(six, zero, six, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Winning numbers drawn for record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion, leading longtime players and first-timers alike to flock to buy tickets ahead of Saturday night's drawing.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were: