MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
0-1-7-5
(zero, one, seven, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Bono opens book tour before adoring fans at Beacon Theatre
Bono opened his book tour Wednesday night in what he called a "transgressive" mood, a little bit guilty for appearing on stage with three musicians who were not his fellow members of U2 and otherwise singing, joking and shouting out his life story to thousands of adoring fans at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were: