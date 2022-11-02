MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
9-2-3-8
(nine, two, three, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
World
Nobel winners call attention to Egypt political prisoners
A group of winners of the Nobel Prize for Literature urged world leaders on Wednesday to raise human rights issues as they visit Egypt for the COP27 climate change conference.
World
Families, friends struggle to cope after Seoul crush
As bereaved families and friends struggle to make sense of a Halloween crowd crush that killed 156 people in South Korea's capital, their grief is mixed with anger about officials' failure to employ crowd controls in a small nightlife district jammed with tens of thousands of partiers.
Business
Tony Hawk uses skateboarding to teach community organizing
Sara Campos remembers being inspired to start skateboarding after playing Tony Hawk videogames on the California family's PlayStation 2.
Eat & Drink
How to make dishes pair with that bottle of wine you've been saving
Call it reverse engineering: Modifying food to highlight a wine, instead of selecting wine to pair with a food, is easier than it sounds.
Business
Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea
Since the first iPhone launched 15 years ago, consumer shopping habits have slowly but relentlessly shifted toward mobile devices. According to a survey of 3,250 U.S. consumers from Pymnts.com, a website dedicated to analyzing the role of payments in new tech, the majority of travel service purchases (51.4%) were made on a mobile device in February 2022.