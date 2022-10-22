MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
8-0-5-0
(eight, zero, five, zero)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Photography
Maren Morris at the Armory
Maren Morris performs at the Armory on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Minneapolis.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Sports
Jazz rally to beat Wolves 132-126 in OT reunion with Gobert
Jordan Clarkson scored 29 points on 7-for-12 shooting from 3-point range to lead Utah's rally, and the Jazz outlasted former teammate Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-126 in overtime Friday night.