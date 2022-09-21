MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
2-6-6-7
(two, six, six, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Band of phone thieves has robbed dozens outside Minneapolis bars, drained apps of $277K
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Band of phone thieves has robbed dozens outside Minneapolis bars, drained apps of $277K
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Band of phone thieves has robbed dozens outside Minneapolis bars, drained apps of $277K
Politics Nearly two dozen Minn. sheriffs endorse Jim Schultz over Keith Ellison in attorney general race
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Band of phone thieves has robbed dozens outside Minneapolis bars, drained apps of $277K
Politics Nearly two dozen Minn. sheriffs endorse Jim Schultz over Keith Ellison in attorney general race
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
Sports
Australian rules football investigates racism allegations
The Australian Football League says it is investigating "very serious allegations" made by Indigenous players that they were racially abused by a coach at the Hawthorn Football Club in Melbourne.