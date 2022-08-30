MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
8-2-2-4
(eight, two, two, four)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
Nation
Atlanta prosecutor: Gang targeted celebrities, influencers
A prosecutor on Monday announced a sprawling indictment targeting members of what she said is a violent street gang that has been targeting the Atlanta area homes of famous athletes, entertainers and others who flaunt expensive possessions on social media.
Nation
2 more R. Kelly accusers testify at trial in Chicago
Two more accusers took the witness stand at R. Kelly's child pornography and solicitation of minors trial Monday, bringing to three the total number of accusers to have testified to date at the federal trial in Chicago.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday: