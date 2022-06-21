MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
4-2-9-9
(four, two, nine, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
Arcia's tiebreaking single in 9th lifts Braves past Giants
Orlando Arcia could sense a big moment coming. All he had to do was look at the support he was getting from the Braves' dugout to know he was about to deliver a walkoff hit.
Wild
'Mr. Game 7' Justin Williams back in Cup Final as an analyst
"Mr. Game 7" is back in the Stanley Cup Final, but in a much different role than before.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: