MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
5-8-7-6
(five, eight, seven, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Bad Kitty: German town grounds cats to save rare birds
What a cat-astrophe!
Politics
Election 2022: Budd, Beasley to face off for N.C. Senate
Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd will face Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina's Senate race after both easily clinched primary victories Tuesday night.
Politics
Takeaways: Election denier wins, bad behavior dooms Cawthorn
Former President Donald Trump's support was enough to elevate his Senate candidate to victory in North Carolina on Tuesday, while his pick in Pennsylvania remained in a tough fight in that state's Senate primary.
Sports
Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit
Hundreds of climbers who scaled Mount Everest over the last few days taking advantage of favorable weather conditions have begun to return safely down the mountain.
Variety
S. Korea Blue House opens to public for 1st time in 74 years
For many South Koreans, the former presidential palace in Seoul was a little-visited, heavily secured mountainside landmark. That's now changed as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years.