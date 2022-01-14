MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
1-1-0-5
(one, one, zero, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
Business
China's trade surplus surges to record $676.4B in 2021
China's politically volatile global trade surplus surged to $676.4 billion in 2021, likely the highest ever for any country, as exports jumped 29.9% over a year earlier despite semiconductor shortages that disrupted manufacturing.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were: