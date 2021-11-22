MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
8-7-0-4
(eight, seven, zero, four)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
