MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
7-0-7-3
(seven, zero, seven, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
Shailene Woodley confirms she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirmed that she's engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were: