MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
3-3-2-7
(three, three, two, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Could listening to the deep sea help save it?
You might know what a hydrothermal vent looks like: black plumes billowing from deep-sea pillars encrusted with tube worms, hairy crabs, pouting fish. But do…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:2-2-3(two, two, three)Estimated jackpot: $200 million04-08-09-14-30(four, eight, nine, fourteen, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $25,00051-54-57-60-69, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2(fifty-one, fifty-four,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:51-54-57-60-69, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2(fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball:…
Nation
Ice cores that tell story of world's history are at risk
Researchers are out of room and freezers are out of date, raising fears of their loss.
Nation
How exercise might affect immunity to lower cancer risk
Exercise is shown to change immune cells in ways that last.