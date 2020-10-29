MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
9-0-3-7
(nine, zero, three, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
