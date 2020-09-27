MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
0-6-3-9
(zero, six, three, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen
After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven…
National
Lawyers spar over Georgia voting machine glitch, planned fix
Georgia election officials say they're implementing a software change to fix a glitch in the state's new voting machines. But election integrity activists say the state is downplaying the problem and putting the security of the upcoming election at risk.
Variety
Closing date of GM-Nikola partnership may be delayed
Shares in electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup Nikola fell more than 6% Tuesday after General Motors cast doubt on whether a $2 billion partnership would close as scheduled.
National
Court pick Barrett visits Senate ahead of confirmation fight
President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, is on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a day of meetings with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other pivotal Republican senators in preparation for her fast-track confirmation before the Nov. 3 election.
National
Lawyer for Flynn says she updated Trump on status of case
A lawyer for former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn told a judge Tuesday that she recently updated President Donald Trump on the case and asked him not to issue a pardon for her client.