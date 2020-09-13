MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
3-8-5-0
(three, eight, five, zero)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Authorities: 1 dead in shooting at Indiana shopping mall
A shooting at a northern Indiana mall left one person dead and sent shoppers running for safety, authorities said.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:3-8-5-0(three, eight, five, zero)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:1-5-7(one, five, seven)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:01-03-05-06-08-09-14-15-16-18-20(one, three, five, six, eight, nine,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:02-11-13-20-37-38, Doubler: Y(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Doubler:…