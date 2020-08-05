MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
2-9-5-4
(two, nine, five, four)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Lawyers to argue about psychologist in newspaper attack case
Lawyers are scheduled to argue about whether a psychologist's observations about a man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper should be heard by jurors who will decide whether he's criminally responsible because of his mental health.
National
Inslee advances in Washington gubernatorial primary
Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee advanced Tuesday in Washington's primary election as he seeks to become the first incumbent elected to a third term in the state in more than 40 years.
National
California virus cases underreported, health official says
Figures showing California has slowed the rate of coronavirus infections may be in doubt because a technical problem has delayed reporting of test results, the state's top health official said.
National
Protest leader Bush ousts 20-year US Rep. Clay in Missouri
Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following a white police officer's fatal shooting of a Black 18-year-old in Ferguson, ousted longtime Rep.…
National
Missouri approves Medicaid expansion; Parson, Galloway win
Voters on Tuesday made Missouri the 38th state to approve expanding Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults.