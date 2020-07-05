MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
1-9-2-9
(one, nine, two, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
DOD says soldier from Texas died in accident in Afghanistan
The Defense Department says a soldier has died after a vehicle accident that occurred in Afghanistan.
Nation
Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protest
A 27-year-old man drove a car onto a closed freeway in Seattle early Saturday and barreled through a panicked crowd of protesters, critically injuring two women, officials said.
Local
Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters
Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor on Saturday night.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-14-16-20-30(one, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
The Latest: Columbus statue yanked, tossed into Inner Harbor
The Latest on protests over racial inequality:BALTIMORE — Baltimore protesters have pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and thrown it into the city's Inner…