MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
0-5-4-6
(zero, five, four, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
National
Judge: California can't require cancer label for weed killer
California can't require a cancer warning label on Roundup, the world's most widely used weed-killer, a federal judge ruled Monday.
Variety
Production workers strike against major Navy shipbuilder
More than 4,000 shipbuilders went on strike against Bath Iron Works on Monday, disrupting production at one of Navy's biggest shipbuilders at a time of growing threats around the world.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:01-05-21-22-23-36, Doubler: N(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-six; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:02-08-14-23-31(two, eight, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $15,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Seattle will move to dismantle protest zone, mayor says
Faced with growing pressure to crack down on an "occupied" protest zone following two weekend shootings, Seattle's mayor said Monday that officials will move to wind down the blocks-long span of city streets taken over two weeks ago that President Donald Trump asserted is run by "anarchists."