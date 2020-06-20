MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
9-8-1-8
(nine, eight, one, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:12-13-24-27-28(twelve, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $22,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
N Carolina protesters hang Confederate statue from post
Protesters in North Carolina's capital pulled down parts of a Confederate monument Friday night and hanged one of the toppled statues from a light post.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:02-27-34-37-38-39, Doubler: N(two, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Doubler:…
National
Juneteenth takes on new meaning amid push for racial justice
Protesters marched over the Brooklyn Bridge, chanted "We want justice now!" near St. Louis' Gateway Arch, stopped work at West Coast ports and paused for a moment of silence at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, as Americans marked Juneteenth with new urgency Friday amid a nationwide push for racial justice.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:9-8-1-8(nine, eight, one, eight)¶ Maximum prize: $500