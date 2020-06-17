MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
3-7-8-4
(three, seven, eight, four)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:5-4-6(five, four, six)21-23-33-35-42, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3(twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)01-06-12-19-21(one, six,…