MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
6-4-7-9
(six, four, seven, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More From Nation
National
Atlanta police shoot, kill suspect after struggle
A man reported to police for sleeping in a car blocking the drive-thru lane of a fast food restaurant was shot and killed in a late night struggle with Atlanta officers after he failed a field sobriety test and resisted arrest, Georgia authorities said Saturday.
National
Ethics panel fines former Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper $2,750
A Colorado commission fined Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper $2,750 on Friday for ethics violations he committed as governor that included accepting a private jet flight to an official event and receiving benefits he didn't pay for at a meeting of government, business and financial leaders in Italy.
National
At West Point, Trump appeals for unity in troubled times
As the nation struggles to confront its complicated racial legacy, President Donald Trump preached unity to West Point graduates and told them never to forget the legacy of soldiers from generations ago who fought "a bloody war to extinguish the evil of slavery.''
Nation
More global protests emerge over racism, police actions
Far-right activists scuffled with police and other protesters Saturday in London and Paris as more demonstrations in support of Black Lives Matter unfolded across Europe.…
National
Reports: Amazon under scrutiny by California, Washington
State officials in California and Washington are reviewing Amazon's business practices to determine whether the company is violating any laws with respect to the independent merchants that sell goods on its site, according to published reports.