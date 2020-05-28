MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
3-9-8-9
(three, nine, eight, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Grand Canyon to fully open South Rim entrance in June
The Grand Canyon is expanding access to its more popular South Rim entrance and planning to let visitors in around the clock next month after it shuttered temporarily over coronavirus concerns.
National
NYPD: Man shot by officers later dies of coronavirus
A man shot by New York City police last month after menacing officers with a knife and an antique gun died of the coronavirus five days after he was wounded, police said Thursday.
Variety
Man charged in Mennonite woman's death grew up in the faith
In a forest clearing outside Flagstaff, Arizona, Sasha Krause was found cold and stiff, with a bullet wound to the back of her head. She was face down beneath brush, wearing a gray dress, white coat and hiking shoes. Her hair was pinned in a bun and her hands bound by duct tape. Her underwear was missing.
National
Trump tries a new response after George Floyd's death
It was the kind of personal statement expected from a president in response to the disturbing video of a black man gasping for help as a white policeman pinned him to the street by the neck. But it was a very different tone for President Donald Trump, who has often been silent in the face of white-on-black violence and has a long history of defending police.
National
NYC protest over Minneapolis man's death in police custody
Protesters angry about the death of a black Minnesota man in police custody defied New York's prohibition on public gatherings Thursday and staged a chaotic rally in Manhattan, where they faced off with officers enforcing social distancing rules.