MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
2-3-9-9
(two, three, nine, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
National
The Latest: Japan set to end Tokyo's state of emergency
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Local
Pets for Life helps Madison pet owners get through pandemic
When Duane Daniels heard through a local veterans group, back in 2018, that pet owners in his south side neighborhood could get free pet supplies and veterinary care, he was skeptical, but he called the number he'd been given.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Faulty Trump claims on virus drug, vote fraud
When President Donald Trump doesn't like the message, he shoots the messenger.
Nation
Trump tweets insults, plays golf on weekend dedicated to war dead
WASHINGTON – As the death toll in the novel coronavirus pandemic neared 100,000 Americans this Memorial Day weekend, President Donald Trump derided and insulted perceived…
National
White House goal on testing nursing homes unmet
Nearly two weeks ago the White House urged governors to ensure that every nursing home resident and staff member be tested for the coronavirus within 14 days.