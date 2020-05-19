MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
5-8-5-3
(five, eight, five, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Missouri carries out 1st US execution since pandemic began
A Missouri man was put to death by lethal injection Tuesday for fatally stabbing an 81-year-old woman nearly three decades ago, the first U.S. execution since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Court throws out major literacy ruling in Detroit schools
A federal appeals court on Tuesday threw out a groundbreaking decision that said Detroit students had a constitutional right to education and literacy, just days after Michigan's governor settled the case by agreeing to seek millions from the Legislature to improve education.
Tourists, high-end shoppers slowly returning to Rodeo Drive
The Maseratis, the Rolls-Royces and the Mercedes-Benzes were back on Rodeo Drive on Tuesday — along with a few high-end buyers — as America's most fashionable shopping street slowly got back to business.
Federal judge orders expansion of mail-in voting in Texas
A federal judge Tuesday ordered Texas to allow any of the state's 16 million voters to cast a ballot by mail over fears of the coronavirus, paving the way for what would be one of the most dramatic expansions of mail-in voting in the country.
Cuomo: Some hospital visits, Memorial Day gatherings OK
COVID-19 patients will be allowed visitors in some New York hospitals and small Memorial Day ceremonies will be allowed. In New York City, online schooling will continue through the summer for some 177,700 public school students.