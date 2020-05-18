MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
5-6-6-7
(five, six, six, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:2-4-2(two, four, two)02-22-25-32-47(two, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $515,000Estimated jackpot: $274 million07-11-14-20-29(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $95…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:02-22-25-32-47(two, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $515,000
Celebrities
Wendy Williams pauses talk show because of health condition
Wendy Williams is taking a break from her daytime talk show to receive treatment for a previously announced health condition.
National
Automakers help restart US industry as globe reopens further
More than 130,000 autoworkers returned to factories across the U.S. for the first time in nearly two months Monday in one of the biggest steps yet to restart American industry, while an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus yielded encouraging results in a small and extremely early test.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:6-7-2(six, seven, two)¶ Maximum prize: $500